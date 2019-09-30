ODESSA, Texas — Odessa police are asking for the public's help identifying suspects responsible for multiple drive-by shootings.

The shootings occurred on the weekend of September 27-29 during the nighttime hours.

OPD says the shootings took place in North Odessa, including the 2700 block of North Dixie and the 3600 block of Dawn.

According to surveillance footage in the area, unknown subjects in a blue Jeep and a truck fired several rounds at residences and parked vehicles.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

If you have any information on these incidents you are asked to call the Odessa Police Department at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #19-32912.