ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is warning of a phone scam that many of the residents have complained about.

The scam involves a man using the Odessa Police Department phone numbers and also claiming to be an OPD Lieutenant.

Victims are told by the caller, that they have a "Failure to Appear," warrant and that they have to pay by calling 432-653-2112.

The caller then threatens to arrest the victim if they do not pay.

Odessa police are warning that if they receive a call in this manner, that it is a scam and that OPD will never solicit payment over the phone.

OPD also warns the community to never give out personal information and to hang up.