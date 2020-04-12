OPD asks for help in theft case at Wal-Mart

The incident occurred in mid-October and the subjects have not been located yet.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department are asking for any help with identifying two subjects in a theft incident.

The theft took play at Wal-Mart located at 2450 NW Loop 338. the unknown subjects apparently took $185 worth of merchandise and made no attempt to pay.

The subjects fled the scene into their Black SUV immediately after being confronted by Wal-Mart personnel.