OPD asks for help in theft case at Wal-Mart

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department are asking for any help with identifying two subjects in a theft incident.
The theft took play at Wal-Mart located at 2450 NW Loop 338. the unknown subjects apparently took $185 worth of merchandise and made no attempt to pay.
The subjects fled the scene into their Black SUV immediately after being confronted by Wal-Mart personnel.
If you have any information who these subjects are or their whereabouts, please contact Detective Y. Medrano at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS, Reference case #20-0018366.