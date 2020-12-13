Odessa Police Department asks community for help identifying auto burglary suspects

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking the community for help identifying two male suspects involved in several auto burglaries.
On Dec. 9, between 4 a.m and 5 a.m., it is reported that several auto burglaries occurred in the 500 blk of E 86th St, the 700 blk of Duke, and the 8600 blk of Harvard.
After investigating the cases, investigators found that two unknown male subjects burglarized several vehicles.
Now the Odessa Police Department is asking that if anyone has any information on these cases to contact Detective J. Santana at 432-335-4964 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #20-0021387.