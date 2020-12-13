Odessa Police Department asks community for help identifying auto burglary suspects

The Odessa Police Department is asking the community for help identifying two male suspects involved in several auto burglaries.

On Dec. 9, between 4 a.m and 5 a.m., it is reported that several auto burglaries occurred in the 500 blk of E 86th St, the 700 blk of Duke, and the 8600 blk of Harvard.

After investigating the cases, investigators found that two unknown male subjects burglarized several vehicles.