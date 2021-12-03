x
Odessa Police Department asking for help with identifying auto burglary suspect

The Odessa Police Department is asking the community for help with identifying an auto burglary suspect who burglarized a vehicle on Feb. 16.
Credit: Odessa Police Department

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking the community for help with identifying an auto burglary suspect who burglarized a vehicle on Feb. 16.

The suspect, who burglarized a 2018 Ford F-150, stole approximately $1,030 worth of property in the 2400 block of West 34th Street.  

After burglarizing the vehicle, the suspect fled the scene in a white 4-door pickup. 

Now Odessa Police Department is asking that if anyone recognizes the suspect to contact Detective A. Munoz at 432-335-4964 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #21-0002639. 