Odessa Police Department asking for help with identifying auto burglary suspect

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking the community for help with identifying an auto burglary suspect who burglarized a vehicle on Feb. 16.

The suspect, who burglarized a 2018 Ford F-150, stole approximately $1,030 worth of property in the 2400 block of West 34th Street.

After burglarizing the vehicle, the suspect fled the scene in a white 4-door pickup.