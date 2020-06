ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying a suspect wanted for burglarizing several vehicles and forging bad checks.

The suspect was last seen in a red Ford extended cab with a white hood.

There is a stolen plate on the Ford cab that belongs to another vehicle.

Odessa Police are asking that if anyone recognizes the suspect or the vehicle, to contact Detective L. Goodson, at 432-335-4942 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS.