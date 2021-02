The Odessa Police Department is asking the community for help identifying a suspect involved in a theft at EZ Pawn.

ODESSA, Texas — On Nov. 15, 2020, an unknown male suspect was caught on surveillance stealing an electric guitar from EZ Pawn located at 917 N. Grandview.

After stealing the guitar, the suspect fled the scene in a gray truck (an unknown make or model).

Now the community is being asked to contact Detective Y. Medrano at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS, they have any information on the suspect.