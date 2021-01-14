x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Newswest 9 | Midland, Texas | newswest9.com

Crime

Odessa Police Department asking community for help locating burglary suspects

The Odessa Police Department is asking the community for help with locating two burglary suspects who stole $2,000 worth of merchandise from a business.
Credit: Odessa Police Department

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking the community for help with locating two burglary suspects who stole $2,000 worth of merchandise from Pristine Organic Cleaners.

On Dec. 24, 2020, the Odessa Police Department responded to a call at 2727 N. Grandview in reference to a burglary. 

Upon arrival, an investigation revealed that two unknown male suspects had forced entry into the business the night before and stole approximately $2,000 worth of merchandise.

Now the Odessa Police Department is asking that if anyone recognizes the suspect or has information on the burglary to contact Detective J. Campbell at 432-335-3328 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #19-35008.  