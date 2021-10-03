Odessa Police Department ask community for help identifying hit and run suspect

The Odessa Police Department is asking the community for help with identifying a hit and run suspect who left the scene of an accident on Mar. 6.

Investigation revealed that the incident occurred at a DK location at 1:26 a.m. and that the driver was driving a white Toyota Camry.