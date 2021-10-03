x
Crime

Odessa Police Department ask community for help identifying hit and run suspect

The Odessa Police Department is asking the community for help with identifying a hit and run suspect who left the scene of an accident on Mar. 6.
Credit: Odessa Police Department

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking the community for help identifying a hit and run suspect who left the scene of an accident on Mar. 6 at 1523 Harless Ave.

Investigation revealed that the incident occurred at a DK location at 1:26 a.m. and that the driver was driving a white Toyota Camry.

Now Odessa police are asking that if anyone recognizes the suspect or the vehicle to contact Hit & Run Investigator M. Stewart at 432-335-5758 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #21-0003560.