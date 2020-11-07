Odessa Police asking for help identifying a package thief

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department recently received several complaints about an unknown male, stealing packages from the residences of Sunnygrove Drive, Pebble Court, and the area of Oakwood & Brittany Lane.
The suspect was seen getting out of a red 4-door sedan (possible Nissan) with stock chrome wheels and tinted windows.
The Odessa Police Department is now asking that if anyone recognizes him to contact Detective R. Celaya at 432-335-4937 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #20-0012005.