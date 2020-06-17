ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking the community for help in identifying two individuals who are suspected of stealing a 2018 Lincoln Navigator with Texas license plates: MSX924, on Jun. 7 at 8:33 p.m.

The investigation revealed that even though the vehicle was stolen from the 7000 block of Xit Ranch Road, there have also been multiple car burglaries authorities believe have been committed by these suspects.

The Odessa Police asks that if anyone recognizes the subjects to contact Detective I. Davis at 432-335-3333 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #20-0010089.