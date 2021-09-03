x
Crime

Odessa Police ask for help locating a suspect connected to kidnapping in Northeast Odessa

The victim has taken at gunpoint and forced her into a vehicle.
Credit: Odessa Police Department

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has asked for help locating a suspect in a kidnapping incident. 

The suspect, Nathan Sandoval, kidnapped his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint and forced her into a vehicle. 

The incident happened at 3939 Tanglewood (Golden Crest Apartments) around 6:00 p.m. on March 8. 

The victim was later safely located and OPD detectives obtained a "1st Degree warrant for Aggravated Kidnapping. 

Sandoval was last seen on the 9000 block of Hubnik Road on foot. He was reportedly wearing gray or black shorts, a black shirt and black sweater with black shoes. 

If you have any information about this case, you can contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS. 

