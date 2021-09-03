Odessa Police ask for help locating a suspect connected to kidnapping in Northeast Odessa

The victim has taken at gunpoint and forced her into a vehicle.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department has asked for help locating a suspect in a kidnapping incident.

The suspect, Nathan Sandoval, kidnapped his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint and forced her into a vehicle.

The incident happened at 3939 Tanglewood (Golden Crest Apartments) around 6:00 p.m. on March 8.

The victim was later safely located and OPD detectives obtained a "1st Degree warrant for Aggravated Kidnapping.

Sandoval was last seen on the 9000 block of Hubnik Road on foot. He was reportedly wearing gray or black shorts, a black shirt and black sweater with black shoes.