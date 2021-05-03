Odessa Police arrest suspect involved in Intoxication Assault case

49-year-old Lucio Flores-Lopez has been charged with Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department have arrested 49-year-old Lucio Flores-Lopez on charges of Intoxication Assault with a Vehicle Causing Serious Bodily Injury.

This is "3rd Degree Felony" and occurred last month in Southeast Odessa.

On April 22, a blue Buick Enclave, operated by Flores-Loez was involved in a major crash after leaving the roadway and striking the guardrail and 18-wheeler.

Flores-Lopez was transported to a local hospital, while the front seat passenger was transported to Lubbock to be treated for serious bodily injuries.