ODESSA, Texas — Odessa police have arrested a man who was attempting to build an explosive device.

Kelly Bennett, 45, has been charged with possessing the components of explosives, a third degree felony.

According to the arrest affidavit, officers responded to the call at around 7:47 p.m. on August 18.

The officers made contact with the complainant, who told them Bennett had asked the complainant if he could borrow an acetylene torch for a job he was doing.

Bennett arrived at the shop with a five gallon white bucket and was observed cutting a hole in the top of it. He then started filling the bucket with acetylene gases.

When the complainant asked Bennett what he was doing, he reportedly said he needed to teach his woman a lesson and said what he was working on would be a small firecracker but enough to take down a house.

Bennett also referenced the terror attacks on 9/11 stating the device would bring people closer to Jesus.

After this the complainant told Bennett to leave and called the police.

Officers then went to Bennett's residence on Nimitz Drive, which they knew due to a disturbance earlier in the day involving Bennett and his girlfriend.

Investigators detained Bennett, and observed the bucket mentioned by the complainant. He told police he did put the gas in the bucket but dumped it out at the other residence after he was told to leave.

Bennett was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.

