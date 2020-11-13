Odessa Police Department arrests three suspects in theft incident

All three men were charged and arrested accordingly for their crimes.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department made three arrests today in connection to a theft of catalytic converters.

The three men arrested were Christopher Reaza, Sheldon Driggars and Steven Morales according to the police report.

Reaza was charged with theft of property "Class A Misdemeanor" and "Engaging in Criminal Organized Activity."

Driggars was charged with "Engaging in Criminal Organized Activity" and possession of Methamphetamine, while Morlaes was charged with "Engaging in Criminal Organized Activity."

Driggars and Reaza were both caught by OPD with the catalytic converters and other properties in their possession.

Morales was caught being sold the catalytic converters by both Reaza and Driggars.