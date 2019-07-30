ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police arrested four teens in connection a call they received over the weekend in Southeast Odessa.

According to police, they arrested Luis Armendariz, 17, Dayton Lynn, 18, Austin Subia, 18, and Jonathan Almanza, 17, Sunday afternoon.

Armendariz, 17, was arrested for Evading with a Motor Vehicle “Felony 3.” Lynn, and Subia were arrested for Possession of Marijuana “Misdemeanor B.”

Almanza was taken in for two counts of Manufacture or Delivery of a Controlled Substance “Felony 1”, two counts of Unlawful Carrying of a Weapon “Misdemeanor A”, Theft of a Firearm “SJF”, Possession of Marijuana “SJF”, Possession of a Dangerous Drug (Xanax) “Misdemeanor A”, and Evading Arrest “Misdemeanor A”.



OPD officers say, while working off-duty at La Playa Night Club, they were flagged down in reference to the occupants of a gray Kia Soul showing handguns out of the vehicle.

Officers located a vehicle matching the description traveling through the parking lot but when they attempted to pull the car over, the vehicle evaded before eventually stopping.

One passenger immediately exited and began running westbound with a handgun in his hand.

Another passenger, later identified as Almanza, ran northbound on Grandview before turning eastbound into the alley behind Metro PCS.

Almanza threw two handguns onto the ground while evading officers but was eventually caught and placed into custody.

Police revealed that one of the handguns had been reported stolen.

The driver of the listed vehicle was identified as Armendariz and the other two passengers as Lynn and Subia.

Officers located a rifle inside of the vehicle, along with marijuana, THC cartridges, Xanax, and 11.7 grams of cocaine.

All four subjects were charged and arrested accordingly and transported to the ECLEC.