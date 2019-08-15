ODESSA, Texas — Odessa police have made two arrests in connection with the robbery of a DK convenience store.

Ervin Jones, 25, and Kristina Riley, 23, have both been charged with aggravated robbery.

Police responded to the DK at 4th and Dixie in response to a robbery call at 8:40 p.m. on August 12.

Upon arrival, officers made contact with a 19 year old who told them he had been robbed by gunpoint.

Investigators determined Jones approached the complainant in the parking lot and demanded his money at gunpoint. After he handed over his money, Jones reportedly fled the scene in a black 2015 Chrysler 200.

An officer later saw a vehicle matching the description in the area of 10th and Dixie and performed a traffic stop. The driver, later identified as Jones, initially gave officers a fake name and date of birth.

Riley was identified as the front passenger of the vehicle.

Jones also reportedly had a warrant for false drug test falsification device.

Investigators found Jones to be in possession of the same amount of cash stolen from the complainant. The complainant then later identified Jones and Riley as the subjects present during the robbery.

Both subjects have been charged and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. No injuries were reported during the incident.

