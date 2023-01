Anyone with info is asked to contact Odessa Police or Crime Stoppers.

ODESSA, Texas — Odessa Police are asking the public for help locating an aggravated robbery suspect.

The suspect is believed to have been involved in a robbery that happened in the 2700 block of JBS Parkway.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Detective H. Hughes at 432-335-3345 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #22-0017184.

You can check out the photos below to see the suspect.