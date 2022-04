ODESSA, Texas — An Ector County Jury has sentenced an Odessa man to nine years in prison.

32-year-old Rey Arevalo was found guilty of Continuous Violence Against a Family Member. He was also assessed a $5,000 fine.

Arevalo was formally indicted back on January 11, 2022 and charged with intentionally causing bodily injury to his girlfriend by striking her on the head with his hand, and the face with a cell phone.