ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An Odessa man has been sentenced to 180 years in jail for sexual assault of a child.

Leoncio Espinoza, Jr., 44, was found guilty on nine counts of sexual assault.

According to District Attorney Bobby Bland, the jury sentenced Espinoza to the maximum of 20 years for each count, and Judge Denn Whalen stacked the sentences.

Assistant District Attorneys Kortney Williams and Bill Prasher were the ones prosecuting the case, while Kavin Acker defended Espinoza.