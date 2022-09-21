Odessa man sentenced to life in prison for sexual assault of a child

Joel Valdez was found guilty on two counts.

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man has been sentenced to life in jail for sexually assaulting a child.

According to a press release from the Ector County District Attorney's Office, Joel John Valdez, 27, was found guilty on two counts on Sept. 20.

The jury sentenced him to life on prison on both counts on Wednesday.

During the trial, the victim testified they had sexual relations with Valdez while he was on probation for sexual assault of another child.

Valdez's probation from that case was provoked and he was given a 20 year sentence for that.

Judge Tyron Lewis ordered that Valdez's life sentences run concurrently, meaning at the same time.

However, he must finish serving the 20 year sentence for the previous conviction before he can began serving the life sentences.