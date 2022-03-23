Odessa man sentenced to life in prison for sex crimes against children, human trafficking

Gary Landreth was found guilty by an Ector County Jury.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An Ector County man has been found guilty for sex crimes against children.

Gary Colman Landreth was accused of four counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child, one count of continuous sex abuse of a child and human trafficking.

Landreth was found guilty by a jury on March 23 and has been sentenced to life in prison on all counts.

He was initially arrested for these charges back in 2019, according to Ector County Jail records.