ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man has been sentenced to life in prison for child sexual assault.

Dakota Lee Hoyt was arrested in July 2021 and charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Hoyt was found guilty after three days of trial on all three counts.

The range of punishment for the case was five to 99 years or life in prison. The jury sentenced him to life.