Odessa man sentenced to 80 years in prison for aggravated assault, kidnapping

Original reports from OPD indicated Sandoval held his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint and forced her into a vehicle.

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man could be serving up to 80 years in jail after he was found guilty for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and aggravated kidnapping.

Nathan Sandoval, 25, was arrested by Ector County authorities in April 2021.

According to original information from Odessa Police Department, Sandoval kidnapped his ex-girlfriend at gunpoint and forced her into a vehicle.

The kidnapping incident happened in early March, meaning Sandoval was on the run for about a month.

According to the Ector County District Attorney's Office, Sandoval's punishment range was 25 years to life in prison based on his previous criminal history.

The jury sentenced Sandoval to 40 years in prison for each of the two counts, though it is not clear at this time if those will be served at the same time or one after the other.

Sandoval will be eligible for parole after serving 20 years in jail.