Odessa man sentenced to 60 years over shooting death of teen

Desmond Tuggle, 23, was found guilty of first degree murder.

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after an Ector County jury found him guilty of murder.

Desmond Tuggle, 23, was accused of shooting and killing Osvaldo Renteria back in 2020.

Renteria was a 17 year old that Tuggle and another person, Destiny Barrera, had arranged a drug deal with. Tuggle was arrested in May 2020 and indicted of July of that same year.

Tuggle was found guilty of first degree murder on May 4.