Odessa man sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for fentanyl distribution

The DOJ reports Arevalo distributed at least 12,000 fentanyl-laced pills over six months in 2022.

MIDLAND, Texas — An Odessa man will serve over 12 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to possession with intent to distribute.

According to the Department of Justice, Jesus Arevalo, 44, was being investigated by the DEA and the FBI for cocaine and fentanyl distribution.

Undercover agents made multiple purchases of blue M30 pills containing fentanyl from Arevalo.

After searching Arevalo's residence, authorities found 517 grams of those same pills, as well as a loaded handgun and large amounts of US currency.

Investigators also found Arevalo had received and distributed at least 12,000 fentanyl-laced pills in the six months prior to executing the search warrant.

Arevalo was arrested on July 28, 2022 an has been in federal custody since.

He plead guilty in Sept. 2022 to one count of possession with intent to distribute 400 grams or more of a mixture and substance containing fentanyl.

He was sentenced to 151 months in prison on Thursday in a federal courthouse in Midland