Odessa man sentenced to 12 months probation for participation in capitol riot

Two months of that sentence will be served as home confinement.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — An Odessa man who was charged in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021 capitol riot has been sentenced.

Vic Williams has been sentenced to 12 months of probation as well as a $1,500 fine and a $500 restitution. That sentence includes two months of home confinement.

Williams was charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, violent entry and disorderly conduct in a capitol building, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a capitol building.

The FBI arrested Williams on May 20. He originally pleaded not guilty at the end of June but later pleaded guilty to the last of the four counts, a misdemeanor, on October 28.