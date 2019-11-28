ODESSA, Texas — Anthony Sanchez, 26, died after a fight with his common-law wife at the Arbor Oaks apartments on Tuesday.

The Odessa Police department got a disturbance call around 6:42 p.m. and went to 1000 East Monahans.

They discovered Sanchez and his common-law wife were arguing when the wife called a family member to pick her up.

As she tried to leave with a child and family member, Sanchez did what he could to stop them.

The family eventually made their way to their car and drove off with Sanchez chasing behind, beating on the windows.

During this commotion, he slipped, fell and was run over by the car.

Sanchez was taken to Medical Center Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

His body was transported to Tarrant County for autopsy while police continue their investigation.

