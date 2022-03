Misael Hernandez has been sentenced to 60 years in prison.

ECTOR COUNTY, Texas — An Odessa man has been found guilty of murder by an Ector County jury.

Misael Hernandez, 33, was sentenced to 60 years in prison on March 10. He will also have to pay a $2,500 fine.

Hernandez was accused of shooting and killing his cousin, Jacob Escobedo, following a verbal fight at a family gathering.