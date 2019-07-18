ODESSA, Texas — Wednesday, Clarence Anderson was found guilty for the aggravated robbery of Davis Auto Sales in Odessa.

Clarence was charged with aggravated robbery in 2018.

According to the affidavit, Anderson assaulted the 85-year-old victim before stealing $1200 and the victim's vehicle. The victim also told authorities Anderson shoved him to the ground, raised a pipe wrench above his head and threatened to kill him.

The affidavit also stated Anderson ripped the victim's telephone cord from the landline and told him not to call police.

Anderson had previously been convicted on an aggravated robbery offence charge and two robbery charges. He had been released from prison 11 days prior to this offense.

After a trial in Ector County, the Jury sentenced Anderson to life in prison.