Odessa man charged with killing his mother

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man is in jail after authorities say he killed his mother.

Billy Joe Campbell, 59, was initially arrested back in October 2021 for injury to elderly person, according to an Ector County Sheriff's Office spokesperson.

Campbell was living with his mother, and was her sole caretaker at the time.

Following an investigation, the sheriff's office determined based off of the condition of the mother's body that Campbell's charge should be upgraded.

Campbell is now charged with murder and was arrested by DPS on a warrant. He is currently detained in the Midland County Jail on a $75,000 bond.