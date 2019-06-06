ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man has been charged in relation to a fatal hit and run that took place Wednesday night.

Jose Angel Ramirez-Rodriguez, 46, has been charged with failure to stop and render aid involving death and criminal negligent homicide.

According to OPD, Ramirez-Rodriguez was traveling westbound on University in a 2013 Ford F-350. Felix John Jaramillo, 48, was driving a 2005 Harley Davidson motorcycle eastbound on University at the same time.

Investigators determined that Ramirez-Rodriguez failed to yield right of way to Jaramillo while attempting to turn onto Bonham. His vehicle stuck the motorcycle, which caused it to skid into a Dodge Challenger that was travelling behind the truck.

Ramirez-Rodriguez failed to stop and render aid to Jaramillo. He was located just before 2 a.m. on June 6 in the 3500 block of Andrews Highway and arrested.

Jaramillo was taken to Medical Center Hospital where he was later pronounced deceased.

The investigation is still underway and Ramirez-Rodriguez has been transported to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center.