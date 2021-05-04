Odessa man charged with 10 counts of possession or promotion of child porn

According to an arrest affidavit, the man was in possession of 270 images of child pornography as well as 16 images that "met the definition of bestiality."

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man is in jail after being charged with 10 counts of possession or promotion of child pornography.

According to an arrest affidavit, authorities conducted a search of the residence of Dannie Allison Bronner, 77, back in November 2019.

Several devices were seized from Bronner's home, and DPS officers began a forensic search of these electronics. Upon completion of the investigation on March 19, 2021, officers reportedly found 270 images of child porn as well as 16 images that "met the definition of bestiality."

The investigator also saw several search terms on Bronner's devices that indicated searches for child pornography.

According to the affidavit, Bronner also admitted to searching for and downloading the images during an interview with officers in 2019.