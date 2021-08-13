OPD: Man barricaded himself inside home, threatened to kill mother with knife

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man is in jail following a standoff with police Thursday night.
Jesus Antonio Perez, 22, has been charged with robbery and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon on top of facing three felony warrants.
Officers were called to the 1000 block of Dwayne Street around 6:30 p.m.
Upon arrival, police found a 15 year old who had multiple injuries to his face and arms. The teenager had reportedly been robbed by Perez.
Perez had then fled the scene and barricaded himself inside of a home.
Police were able to arrest Perez following a standoff. He had also reportedly threatened to kill his 50-year-old mother with a knife.