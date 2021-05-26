Odessa man arrested for involvement in Capitol riots

Vic Williams is facing four charges in connection to the Jan. 6 riots.

An Odessa man has been arrested and is facing four charges for his involvement in the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

According to court documents, Vic Williams has been charged with Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority, Knowingly Engaging in Disorderly or Disruptive Conduct in Restricted Building or Grounds and two charges of Violent Entry and Disorderly Conduct on Capitol Grounds.

He was arrested on May 20 in Odessa.