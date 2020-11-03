ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa man is in jail following a shooting in ODessa.

Police responded to the 4400 block of Redbud on March 10 in response to a shots fired call.

Officers were told a man had fired a round out the window of a vehicle. When they got there, officers found a man who matched the description.

The man, later identified as Omar Alejandro Venegas, was ordered to show his hands but he ignored the officers and began to run.

Police also saw Venegas grab a handgun and throw it on the ground. This weapon was recovered by officers.

Officers set up a perimeter and managed to locate Venegas thanks to a K-9 unit. No one was injured during the shooting or the investigation.

Venegas was arrested and taken to the Ector County Law Enforcement Center. He has been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful carrying of a weapon and criminal mischief.

