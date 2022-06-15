Odessa man sentenced to 60 years in prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child

A Midland jury found Rosalio Tavarez guilty of sexually abusing a nine year old.

MIDLAND, Texas — An Odessa man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after being found guilty of sexually abusing a nine year old girl.

According to a press release sent out by Midland County District Attorney Laura Nodolf, Rosalio Tavarez, 40, had been charged with two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Evidence shown in the court alleged Tavarez had abused a family member and told her she would get in trouble if she told anyone.

After seeing a video testimony of another sexual abuse survivor, the girl chose to come forward seven years later.

The jury found Tavarez guilty on June 15 and sentenced him to 20 years in jail for one count and 40 for the second.

Judge Roberston, who presided over the case, ordered the sentences run consecutively at the request of the prosecution.