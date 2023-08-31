OPD investigating shots fired in the area of Floyd Gwin Park

At this time there are no arrests and no suspects; anyone with any information is encouraged to contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS

ODESSA, Texas — UPDATE: According to a press release from OPD, at 1 p.m. Thursday OPD responded to the area of Floyd Gwin Park in reference to shots being fired. There were no reports of anyone being shot at.

At this time no arrests have been made and there are no suspects.

Anyone with information in reference to this incident is encouraged to contact OPD at 432-333-3641 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #23-0010255.

The investigation is ongoing.

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

According to ECISD, OHS was placed in a Secure Lock Out, a safety precaution, for about 15 minutes Thursday due to a report from the Odessa Police Department of possible shots fired at Floyd Gwin Park. All was cleared by the Odessa Police Department.