Odessa High freshman arrested after threatening to bring gun to school

The girl told officers it was a joke; however, all comments are treated seriously and will result in consequences.

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa teen is facing charges after ECISD says she made a threat the week of Oct. 17.

According to a district spokesperson, a freshman at OHS said on a bus that she would bring a gun to school the following week.

When questioned the girl admitted saying that but told officers it was a joke.

However ECISD says threats of violence will not be taken as a joke and will result in consequences.

The girl was arrested and charged with threat or exhibition of a weapon on school grounds or bus. She will also be facing school discipline.