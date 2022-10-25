x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Odessa High freshman arrested after threatening to bring gun to school

The girl told officers it was a joke; however, all comments are treated seriously and will result in consequences.

ODESSA, Texas — An Odessa teen is facing charges after ECISD says she made a threat the week of Oct. 17.

According to a district spokesperson, a freshman at OHS said on a bus that she would bring a gun to school the following week.

When questioned the girl admitted saying that but told officers it was a joke.

However ECISD says threats of violence will not be taken as a joke and will result in consequences.

The girl was arrested and charged with threat or exhibition of a weapon on school grounds or bus. She will also be facing school discipline.

This arrest is the latest in a string of threats around the Permian Basin, with several students being arrested within ECISD.

Related Articles

Paid Advertisement

More Videos

In Other News

Odessa man sentenced to 80 years in prison

Before You Leave, Check This Out