Odessa Police are currently looking for a subject they believe to have groped several women in Northeast Odessa.

There have been eight reports made since late July, with reports as recent as August 16. An eighth person came forward on the weekend of August 16 about an encounter that had happened weeks prior.

The subject is described as a Hispanic man, wearing a cap and a blue bandana. He has a thin to medium build, between 5’6 and 5’9, with black or salt-and-peppered colored hair.

If approached, the man has claimed to be looking for a lost dog.

Odessa police have warned that the perpetrator has also been ambushing people from behind and people should be aware of their surroundings at all times.

These incidents have happened at apartment complexes near 52nd and Tanglewood and University and Oakwood. Eight of the reports came from the former and three near the latter.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Odessa Police Department.