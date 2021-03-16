Odessa firefighter turns himself in to federal authorities

Jeremy Barrera surrendered himself following a warrant being issued for his arrest on a possession of child pornography charge.

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa and Odessa Fire Rescue announced today that they were notified firefighter Jeremy Barrera turned himself in to federal authorities last week.

This followed an arrest warrant being issued against him.

The United States District Court Western District of Texas confirmed that there is an open case on a complaint against him for possession of child pornography.