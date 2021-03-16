Odessa firefighter turns himself in to federal authorities

ODESSA, Texas — The City of Odessa and Odessa Fire Rescue announced today that they were notified firefighter Jeremy Barrera turned himself in to federal authorities last week.
This followed an arrest warrant being issued against him.
The United States District Court Western District of Texas confirmed that there is an open case on a complaint against him for possession of child pornography.
According to a news release from the City of Odessa, the city will be conducting an internal investigation. Barrera will be on administrative leave without pay until the investigation is complete.