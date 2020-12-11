Odessa firefighter charged in murder of coworker

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo — An Odessa Fire Rescue employee is in custody following a shooting in Colorado and the death of another OFR employee.
According to an arrest affidavit, Pueblo County, Colorado deputies responded to the KOA campground Wednesday night after a call came in about shots fired.
Upon arrival, deputies found a vehicle with the passenger side door open. Lying on the ground was a man who appeared to have a gunshot wound to the head.
Rescue personnel arrived and pronounced the 30 year old man who was also from Texas deceased. His identity has not been released by the sheriff's office but the City of Odessa identified him as Michael Mack, a firefighter/EMT with OFR.
Deputies located a second man, identified as Evan Gaw, 30, in a nearby field. He was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.
Authorities also recovered a gun from the scene.
According to the Pueblo County Sheriff's Office, Gaw and the victim had rented a camping spot at the campground for the night.
The City of Odessa identified Gaw and Mack as OFR employees and released the following statement:
On Thursday, November 12, 2020, Odessa Fire Rescue was made aware of an incident in Pueblo County, Colorado, which involved two employees. This incident resulted in the death of Michael Mack, a firefighter/EMT with OFR, and the arrest of Evan Gaw, also a firefighter/EMT with OFR. Odessa Fire Rescue, along with the City of Odessa, would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Mack family. Michael Mack was an outstanding employee and individual, who will be greatly missed.