24-year-old Dylan Kerr, aka "Rooster", is also wanted for unlawful possession of firearm and possession of a controlled substance.

ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Crime Stoppers are asking for help locating 24-year-old Dylan Kerr, aka "Rooster".

Kerr has active warrants out for his arrest on a laundry list of charges, which include aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of controlled substance.

Kerr is about six feet tall and weighs 200 pounds.