ODESSA, Texas — Odessa police are investigating after multiple businesses received calls involving terroristic threats on December 10.

Kay’s Jewelers, Conn’s HomePlus, Verizon and Buddy’s Home Furnishings all reported receiving a phone call between 3:35 and 5 p.m. The businesses were threatened over the phone.

OPD is investigating these threats with the help of DPS and the Ector County Sheriff's Office.

If you have any information, please call the Odessa Police Department at (432) 333-3641.

RELATED: Odessa man killed in hit-and-run accident

RELATED: Gun found near Odessa home may be linked to drive-by shooting