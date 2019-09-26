ODESSA, Texas — The Odessa Police Department is asking for the public's help with an aggravated robbery investigation.

Police say three suspects entered a Metro PCS on North Grandview sometime before 7 p.m. on September 16.

After the three men entered the business, one of them displayed a handgun and demanded money from the register.

All three subjects then fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of cash and were last seen running northbound in the alley.

If you have any information relating to this investigation you are asked to call Detective S. Chavez 432-335-4932 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #19-31692.

Odessa Police Department