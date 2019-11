ODESSA, Texas — Odessa police are investigating after Academy Sports was robbed at gun point.

According to OPD, the suspect entered the store just after 4:30 on October 29 and threatened multiple employees with a firearm.

The man also stole merchandise from the store.

If you recognize the suspect from the picture or his vehicle you are asked to call Detective S. Chavez at 432-335-4926 or Odessa Crime Stoppers at 432-333-TIPS and reference Case #19-35521.

Odessa police

Odessa Police Department