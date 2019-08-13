Odessa Police are currently looking for a subject they believe to have groped several women in Northeast Odessa.

There have been seven reports made since late July, with reports as recent as August 11.

The subject is described as a Hispanic man, wearing a cap and a blue bandana. He has a thin to medium build, between 5’6 and 5’9, with black or salt-and-peppered colored hair.

If approached, the man has claimed to be looking for a lost dog.

Odessa police have warned that the perpetrator has also been ambushing people from behind and people should be aware of their surroundings at all times.

These incidents have happened at apartment complexes near 52nd and Tanglewood and University and Oakwood.

Anyone with any information is asked to call the Odessa Police Department.