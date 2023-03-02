Notable name in Permian football history arrested in Odessa

Boobie Miles was arrested for assault on a family member by impeding breath or circulation, possession of marijuana and violating a bond or protective order.

ODESSA, Texas — (Editor's note: The mug shot above is from Mile's previous arrest in Taylor County.)

James Earl Miles Jr., also known as Boobie Miles, was arrested Thursday in Odessa on several charges.

Miles was arrested by the Odessa Police Department for assault on a family member by impeding breath or circulation, possession of marijuana and violating a bond or protective order, according to an arrest report.

He is being held in the Ector County Law Enforcement Center on three surety bonds totaling $68,000.

He was previously arrested in Taylor County in January of this year for failure to register as a sex offender and violating a bond or protective order.

Ector County records also show that he has had several adult felonies and misdemeanors over the years.

Miles was a member of the Permian High School football team featured in the popular book and movie “Friday Night Lights.”

This is all the information we currently have on the situation. We have requested an updated mug shot and an arrest affidavit.