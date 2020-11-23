New Mexico State Police ask for help in missing runaway case

Neveah Atencio was last seen leaving her residence around 8:15 p.m. on November 22.

RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are asking for any information about a missing runaway in Rio Arriba County.

Neveah Atencio was last seen at her residence at around 8:15 p.m. on November 22. Her residence is located at US 84/285 in Hernandez, New Mexico according to the report.

Atencio is a Hispanic female, standing about 4'11" and was last seen wearing a grey sweater, black pants, brown snow boots, and a grey backpack.

She also has brown hair, hazel eyes and weighs around 120 pounds.