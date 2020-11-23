New Mexico State Police ask for help in missing runaway case

RIO ARRIBA COUNTY, N.M. — New Mexico State Police are asking for any information about a missing runaway in Rio Arriba County.
Neveah Atencio was last seen at her residence at around 8:15 p.m. on November 22. Her residence is located at US 84/285 in Hernandez, New Mexico according to the report.
Atencio is a Hispanic female, standing about 4'11" and was last seen wearing a grey sweater, black pants, brown snow boots, and a grey backpack.
She also has brown hair, hazel eyes and weighs around 120 pounds.
If you have any knowledge about the whereabouts of the Neveah Atencio, call New Mexico State Police at (505) 753-2277 option 1.