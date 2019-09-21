RUIDOSO, N.M. — September 12, New Mexico State Police Investigations Bureau agents arrested Ruidoso Police Officer Daniel Balding, 35, for one count of Child Solicitation by Electronic Communication Device.

A special agent with Homeland Security Investigations in Minnesota, posing as a 15-year-old female on the Whisper app, was contacted by Balding.

Balding, who thought he was talking to a 15-year-old female, exchanged photos and had sexually explicit conversations with the agent.

HSI then contacted New Mexico State Police Agents and informed them of the situation.

State Police Agents obtained an arrest warrant and charged Balding with one count of Child Solicitation by Electronic Communication Device.

He was released on his own recognizance by a judge.

Police are continuing to investigate.

